October 10, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Adilabad district today kicking off the BJP poll campaign in Telangana. The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Telangana Congress is meeting today where the proposed Bus Yatra of the party is likely to be finalised. Party is working on different routes to cover the State maximum and send a message of unity among the leaders apart from taking the six guarantees of the party to the people. BJP is ready with its first list and it is likely to be released anytime after October 14. All the senior leaders have been accommodated except a couple of people. The party asked all the sitting MPs to contest in the Assembly polls as well. Left parties are still waiting for confirmation from the Congress party on seat sharing and they are in no hurry to take a final decision on going alone. The CPI and CPI (M) are seeking two seats each in Khammam and Nalgonda districts where the Congress is also strong. Meanwhile, YSRTP, Y.S. Sharmila is yet to take a decision to go alone or wait for Congress party’s response to her proposal of merger. Haul of unaccounted money, gold, silver continues as the state has set up check posts to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the assembly elections. The demographic change in Telangana Assembly constituencies over the past five years. Urban constituencies have shown huge increases in electors while rural constituencies have shown marginal increase. The enforcement of Model Code of Conduct adds a layer of uncertainty to the plan for a new Osmania General Hospital adding to the woes of doctors and patients.

