- Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao will tour Warangal today to launch developmental programmes and also address a public meeting.
- Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have stemmed dissidence for the time being at least as leaders like Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Vijaya Shanti and Vivek, who were rumoured to leave the party, are staying back after they have been made heads of various committees for the upcoming elections.
- The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five States, including Telangana at 12 noon on October 9.
