October 09, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Municipal Minister, K.T. Rama Rao will tour Warangal today to launch developmental programmes and also address a public meeting. Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have stemmed dissidence for the time being at least as leaders like Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Vijaya Shanti and Vivek, who were rumoured to leave the party, are staying back after they have been made heads of various committees for the upcoming elections. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five States, including Telangana at 12 noon on October 9.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT