Top news developments from Telangana today

Hyderabad Bureau May 16, 2022 09:30 IST

Paddy that got drenched at Toguta in Siddipet district | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The State Government is all set to issue orders banning private practice by Government doctors. This clause will be applicable to all the newly recruited doctors in Government-run health institutions. As many as 16 lorries carrying 9,000 bags of paddy illegally from Karnataka were seized by the enforcement wing of the civil supplies department at the border check post in Makthal Mandal of Narayanpet district. The lorries were on their way to rice mills in Telangana, where the support price for paddy was more than that in the neighbouring States. Unseasonal rains late last night and the early hours of today damaged paddy stocks dried by the farmers in the agriculture market yards and other places across Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Karimnagar districts. The paddy stocks were brought to the procurement centres for sale. For the first time, a non-Urdu speaking student was awarded a PhD by Maulana Azad National Urdu University for his thesis ‘a critical analysis of Urdu fiction in Delhi after independence’. Read more news from Telangana here.



