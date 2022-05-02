Top news developments from Telangana todayMay 02, 2022 09:53 IST
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today
- The Congress party has given a call to stage demonstrations across the State protesting the arrest of the NSUI president Dr Balmuri Venkat and others by the Osmania University police yesterday for staging a dharna at the VC office demanding permission for AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7.
- The State unit of the BJP is making massive arrangements for the public meeting of its national president J P. Nadda, who will be participating in the ongoing padayatra by Telangana state chief Bandi Sanjay in Mahabubnagar on May 5.
- DGP M. Mahender Reddy will be inaugurating the enhanced surveillance works of Cyberabad police Commissionerate at Durgam Cheruvu where 67 CCTV have been installed apart for installation of a watchtower, pressing into service lake boats and battery-operated cycles.
- Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics.
