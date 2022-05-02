Top news developments from Telangana today

The Congress party has given a call to stage demonstrations across the State protesting the arrest of the NSUI president Dr Balmuri Venkat and others by the Osmania University police yesterday for staging a dharna at the VC office demanding permission for AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7. The State unit of the BJP is making massive arrangements for the public meeting of its national president J P. Nadda, who will be participating in the ongoing padayatra by Telangana state chief Bandi Sanjay in Mahabubnagar on May 5. DGP M. Mahender Reddy will be inaugurating the enhanced surveillance works of Cyberabad police Commissionerate at Durgam Cheruvu where 67 CCTV have been installed apart for installation of a watchtower, pressing into service lake boats and battery-operated cycles. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics. Read more news from Telangana here.



