Top news developments from Telangana today

Hyderabad Bureau March 23, 2022 11:24 IST

Here are the top news developments to watch out from Telangana on March 23, 2022

At least 11 persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a Timber and Scrap godown at Bhoiguda of Secunderabad in the wee hours. Police said that the fire broke out around 4 am and the victims, who work as daily wagers, hail from Maharashtra and Bihar. A delegation of Telangana Ministers are in New Delhi to meet the Union Ministers in connection with demand that Centre procure the entire lot of paddy harvested this season. There is no let up in the infighting among the Congress leaders as a team of seniors including the ousted TPCC chief T. Jayaprakash Reddy are camping in New Delhi to meet the AICC leaders to complain about the style of functioning of the PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao will be meeting top corporate entities in USA to attract investments for the State.



