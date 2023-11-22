November 22, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will address four election rallies including the one at Kodangal, where the PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is the Congress candidate. Cash to the tune of ₹639 crore has been seized so far since the Election notification has been issued in Telangana. Parties rope in Social Media influencers for their campaigning. Short clips have been released by different parties with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti leading with the trend. An Independent candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency and IT entrepreneur Sidharth Chakravarthy has been using a special ChatGPT tool made by himself to campaign digitally. He claims that the old campaign is outdated when technology is available. Problems faced by Turmeric farmers in parts of old Nizamabad and Karimnagar district continue inspite of announcement of a Turmeric Board by none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two election rallies in Telangana last month. Interestingly, parties have carefully avoided any reference to the issue as it could cause severe dent to the prospects of the contesting candidates. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, turmeric farmers, who entered the fray as independents were solely responsible for the defeat of BRS candidate and CM’s daughter, K. Kavitha. The brother of Sheerisha also known as Barelakka was attacked by unknown persons on Tuesday. AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asked a police inspector to leave after the leader was asked to stop his speech at Lalithabagh as he was exceeding the time as per the Model Code of Conduct. A year and a half into the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) products by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the State seems to have failed in curbing its use as shopkeepers and street vendors continue to pack their products in SUP carry bags. Spotlight: The iconic Chevella banyans have become the focal point of a citizen-led movement. Online petitions and grassroot activism have prompted the National Green Tribunal to direct the National Highway Authority of India to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment, marking a triumph in Telangana’s environmental conservation narrative.

