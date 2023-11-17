HamberMenu
Top news developments from Telangana today

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana State, November 17, 2023

November 17, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
 Telangana will release its manifesto in the presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge. File

 Telangana will release its manifesto in the presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: -

  1. Telangana will release its manifesto in the presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge. 10 gms gold and ₹1 lakh to the brides and crop insurance are some of the likely sops to be announced.
  2. BJP leader and film actor Vijaya Shanthi, who resigned from the party is likely to meet Mr. Kharge and Mr. Rahul Gandhi and join the party.
  3. Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings today.
  4. BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao to address entrepreneurs of the Business Network of India (BNI) and seek their support for the party.
  5. As Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana today posters spring up at the Airport where Rahul Gandhi’s picture is seen along with the pictures of people who died during the Telangana agitation. Congress says the BRS has stooped down to new lows and insulting Telangana culture itself.
  6. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and TPCC president Revanth Reddy continue their public meetings exposing the failures of Congress and BRS governments respectively.

Sunday Special

  1. Chatth Puja brings a slice of Bihar to Hyderabad. Markets stock ingredients that are important for the worship of Sun God. The state has set up 70 locations near water bodies where worshippers can offer prayers. Led by bureaucrats who hail from Bihar and a large migrant population, Chatth Puja has become part of Hyderabad’s religious calendar.
  2. Deccani is the winner as most party leaders embrace and use the language of the region for campaigning to score points over the rivals.
  3. NGO Prajwala complains to the DGP about easy access and distribution of child pornography using Telegram channels.
  4. Surveillance in the spotlight at the All India Conference of China Studies at the University of Hyderabad.
