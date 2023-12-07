December 07, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

TPCC President, A. Revanth Reddy, who was recently elected as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader will take oath as the Chief Minister at 1:04 p.m. today at LB Stadium. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders from other states have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. An open invitation has been sent to the people to attend the programme. Letter have been sent to former CM, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, A.P. CM Jaganmohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and TDP chief, N. Chandrababu Naidu inviting them to attend the swearing-ceremony. Special Arrangements have been made for the families of Telangana martyrs and those who were part of the Telangana agitation. There is no clarity as of now whether Mr. Revanth Reddy will alone take the oath or a few other members as well. Mr. Revanth Reddy is likely to go to the Secretariat in the evening after taking oath as the CM. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation stares at empty coffers. Heavy borrowings and absence of devolution of funds to the civic body that is sprawled over 650 square kilometres has hobbled it financially. Impact on traffic in the city due to swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen goes into analysis mode after scraping through with thin margins in its pocket boroughs of Yakutpura and Nampally. Construction of a building abutting the boundary wall of Qutub Shahi Tombs Complex goes apace. Heritage experts say this will ruin the visual chemistry of the area. Health schemes of Union Health Ministry and how they have been modified to be implement in Telangana.

