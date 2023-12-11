December 11, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

With six vacancies in the Legislative Council, hopes of several Congress leaders including those, who could not be accommodated as candidates in the recent Assembly elections has soared. Four MLCs, who were elected in this assembly have already resigned. The iconic heritage Old Assembly building will be restored to house the Legislative Council. Plans are afoot to develop a garden by demolishing the buildings housing the Legislature party offices. Government has issued orders rescinding the appointments of Chairpersons of 54 different corporations with immediate effect. Focus on footpaths as public transport gets a leg up with free transport for women in Hyderabad and Telangana. Many footpaths remain occupied by business or are being used for parking of vehicles forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. The new government’s focus seems to be on electricity and irrigation with the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy directing the officials to release a white paper on these two sectors to expose the alleged misappropriation of funds. The electricity distributary companies are in losses to the tune of ₹50,275 crores. employment. Spotlight: Low voter turnout in Hyderabad linked to mobility of voters and lack of scrutiny after the rolls were prepared. Door to door survey for enabling home voting for 80+ year old voters showed a significant reduction in number of voters. A similar exercise was not carried out for other voters. “Viksit Bharat@2047” programme with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in collaboration with the Raj Bhavans of all State and Union Territories.

