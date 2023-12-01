December 01, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Election Commission has released the final polling per centage which stood at 70.66% in Telangana. It was 79.7% in 2018 elections. Hyderabad recorded low poll turnout of 46.56%. Munugode constituency in Nalgonda district records highest voter turnout of 91.51% and Yakutpura in Hyderabad is the lowest with 39.69% polling. Political parties get busy analysing their fortunes based on the voter turnout and feedback from the grass roots level coordinators. Congress leaders say the party is likely to gain handsomely in North Telangana where the BRS has a strong presence. BRS still hopes to cross the 70 seat mark while BJP leaders are hopeful of improving its tally. Police is the winner in Thursday’s polling exercise where there were no major incidents of violence despite tough competition including on the southern side of the Musi River. The Archaeological Survey of India is carrying out one more painting exercise on the Charminar. The building now has two shades of white. Telangana State Aids Control Society is working towards ending the stigma that’s attached to the disease including among the LGBTQ community. A year and a half into the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) products by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the State seems to have failed in curbing its use as shopkeepers and street vendors continue to pack their products in SUP carry bags.

