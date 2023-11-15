November 15, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other top leaders are scheduled to address a series of election rallies and road shows in the State today. Police personnel enter Congress contestant Madhu Yashki Goud’s house late on Tuesday night leading to tension and trading of charges. Political parties in the State are hiring more choppers for the election campaign as the parties are keen on the start campaigners to participate in more election rallies. Congress has booked two additional choppers. All India Forwad Bloc appears the preferred party for the disappointed candidates of different parties, who failed to get the tickets from the mainline parties. Senior BRS leader Jalagam Venkat Rao, who was denied the Kothagudem ticket is now contesting the election as AIFB candidate. Similarly, Congress leader Patel Ramesh Reddy too is the AIFB nominee from Suryapet set after failing to get the nod from the high command. Constituency profile of L.B. Nagar which has the incumbent MLA Sudheer Reddy pitted against Madhu Yashki Goud. Tracking the affidavits of the AIMIM contestants in the Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad. The affidavits show how the wealth of the candidates has increased. Chatth puja which is unique to the state of Bihar becomes a big affair in Hyderabad with patronage from top government officials.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT