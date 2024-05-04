May 04, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to address two public meetings in Kothagudem and Mahbubnagar and two roadshows in Secunderabad and Musheerabad constituencies today. Malayalam filmstar and BJP leader Suresh Gopi to address a press conference. He will also participate in a roadshow in support of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy in the evening. Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) raking up the Union Territory (UT) status to Hyderabad is a narrative that the BRS wants to create to target the BJP. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is raising this issue in his street corner meetings instilling fear among people that Telangana would lose Hyderabad if BJP comes to power in Delhi again. The TPCC Dalit Congress wing is organising a ‘Save the Constitution’ deeksha today at the Necklace road as the Congress continues to harp on “Save the Constitution from the BJP” slogan. A study by a group of scientists at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) says that Mangoes are good for the body and protect animals from Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. INCOIS – Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, has cautioned the States of Goa, Maharastra West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshwadeep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands of “total suspension of operational/recreational activities at beach/nearshore regions on the coastal States both on the east and west on May 4 and 5. More than 100 years after they were painted inside the cave of Ajanta in Maharashtra, the paintings on paper set to get a new lease of life with an Indo-Iranian conservation effort. Some of the paintings including Boddhisatva Padmapani have been vandalised.

