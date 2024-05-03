May 03, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Telangana Congress to release its manifesto for the State on Friday with promises like Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad, national status to Palamuru Ranga Reddy Irrigation project and the Medaram festival. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to address two public meetings in Dharmapuri and Sircilla and also participate in a roadshow in Uppal. After serving 48-hour ban on campaigning BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao to start his campaign with a roadshow in Ramagundam after 8 p.m. BJP OBC National Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman to address a press conference. Home voting for senior citizens to begin today with electoral staff visiting homes of elders who have opted to vote from home.

