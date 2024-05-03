May 03, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Telangana Congress to release its manifesto for the State on Friday with promises like Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad, national status go Palamuru Ranga Reddy Irrigation project and the Medaram festival. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to address two public meetings in Dharmapuri and Sircilla and also participate in a roadshow in Uppal. After serving 48-hour ban on campaigning BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao to start his campaign with a roadshow in Ramagundam after 8 p.m. BJP OBC National Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman to address a press conference. Home voting for senior citizens to begin today with electoral staff visiting homes of elders who have opted to vote from home. Election Commission focuses on smooth voting experience for voters but polling staff dread polling duties as the polling booths and distribution and reception centres have low hygiene standards. Air travellers fear data breach after DigiYatra Foundation launches another app instead of upgrading the currently used one. The app maker is in trouble after another was used to siphon off money. Interview with teacher-turned politician Atram Suguna who is contesting from Adilabad Lok Sabha seat. Twenty years after his death N.T. Rama Rao continues to be a factor in elections in Khammam district as both the Congress and the BRS rake up his sentiment given the strong voter base of Mr. NTR’s community in Khammam district.