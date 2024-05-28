Former BRS MLA and folk artiste Rasamai Balkishan to address the media.

Government has identified 17 ‘black spots’ prone to accidents on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway and efforts are on to widen the roads, construct underpasses in these spots. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy reviewed the accident prone spots and asked the officials to come up with solutions.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay has demanded that the phone tapping case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in view of the new information coming that the ‘Farm House’ case where the then BRS government tried to arrest BJP General Secretary B.L. Santosh to barter the withdrawal of case against BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

Telangana prepares for celebrating Formation Day with a three-day festivity line up capped by a firecracker show on the Hussainsagar Lake.

A proposal by independent researchers for grasslands in Vikarabad gathers dust in Forest dept, while encroachments begin at the location.

Round Table meet to discuss fate of the Osmania General Hospital and exploration of other sites for the new building.

A 42-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested by the Gachibowli police for stalking, harassing and threatening a woman.

