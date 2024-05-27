Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be in Kozhikode in Kerala this evening to launch the book ‘Sneha Sadass’ authored by Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal of the Indian Union Muslim League. BJP Legislative Party (BJPLP) leader A Maheshwar Reddy to address the media on the alleged irregularities in the procure of paddy and selling it to rice millers. The Graduate MLC elections for the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency are underway with over 3.2 lakh voters likely to cast their votes. A three-cornered contest is seen with Congress, BJP and the BRS fielding strong candidates. The polling hours are from 8 am to 4 pm. Election Commission has given nod for organising the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2. Accordingly, the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed officials to make arrangements for the celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. As many as 13 persons lost their lives due to heavy gales and unseasonal rains leading to wall collapse and trees falling on the moving vehicles in different parts of the State. Eight people alone died in three separate incidents of wall collapse. Telangana Congress Intellectual Cell is organising a conference on “Nehru’s Democratic India” on the anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and it will be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Ministers.

Track the latest developments from Telangana here

