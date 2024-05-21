- Congress Government has decided to invite former president of the party Sonia Gandhi to participate in Telangana formation day celebrations on June 2. Ten years after the united Andhra Pradesh was divided by the UPA government, it will be the first time Ms. Sonia Gandhi will be participating in a public meeting.
- Congress party has lined up a series of programmes to commemorate the 33rd Death Anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister & Bharat Ratna.
- Close to 500 people lost ₹200 crore after they deposited their savings with a private finance company on the advice of a General Manager of State Cooperative Bank, whose husband ran the company. Depositors approached the Central Crime Station with a complaint about delay in payment of interest.
- The term of all the 10 vice-chancellors of various universities ends today and the Government has already appointed Search Committee to shortlist the new varsity vice-chancellors.
