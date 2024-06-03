Changes in the Rythu Bandhu scheme are likely from this agricultural season as Telangana government is not inclined to extend monetary benefit of ₹5,000 per acre per season to all the land holdings. The issue will be discussed in the Assembly as the government is inclined to provide the benefit to those engaged in agriculture and not in real estate. Chief Minister and PCC president Revanth Reddy indicated change in the party leadership after the elections and a new PCC president is likely to be appointed soon. As the opposition tried to corner the Congress government with allegations of corruption in the civil supplies and excise departments, Chief Minister is planning to address the media today or tomorrow to counter the arguments with documentary support on how the government stopped the scam in customised rice milling. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to visit Sircilla to participate in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations being held by the party in all the districts today. BRS has criticised the Congress government for limiting the celebrations to just one day. Toll charges on the Outer Ring Road increased from today. Car owners have to pay ₹2.34 per Km from today as against ₹2 earlier. Heavy vehicles will pay ₹15 per Km.

