Telangana Cabinet is likely to meet on June 18 to finalise the modalities for farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakhs. Speculation is rife that Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender is likely to be appointed the State BJP chief as the present chief G Kishan Reddy has been accommodated in the Union Cabinet. Traditional courses in B. Com and B.Sc likely to take a hit as 120 colleges apply for conversion of these courses into Computer Sciences and Data Science. Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the list of roll number of selected candidates for Group-4 jobs. Certificate verification to begin by June 13 in Telangana. Early morning car-truck collision near Sangareddy district kills two. The car was coming from Karnataka to Hyderabad. Will actively pursue issue of merger of Secunderabad Cantonment with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, says newly elected Cantonment MLA Narayanan Sri Ganesh.

Track the latest developments from Telangana here

