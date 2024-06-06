After Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy asked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs to take a decision on their conscience to stay with the party after the BRS ‘surrendered’ to the BJP at the cost of their political future, speculations are rife that there may be defections to the ruling party and also to the BJP. Candidates who lost in the Telangana Assembly elections in 2023 have made it big in the Parliament elections 2024. Those who won as MLAs and contested as MPs lost in the Parliament elections. Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) that won 39 seats in the Assembly polls a few months ago could retain their lead only in three Assembly seats in the Parliament polls 2024. Ruling Congress party that secured 64 seats in the Assembly lost majority in 15 seats in the Parliament polls 2024. However, it gained lead in 12 seats that are held by BRS, one each of BJP, MIM and CPI parties. Party also gained votes considerably in the ST reserved seats apart from an overall gain on 2% votes compared to Assembly polls. Counting is underway for the Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal MLC seat under Graduates Constituency with Congress candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna taking leading. BJP vice president NVSS Prabhakar to address the media at 12 noon Monsoon brings relief to Hyderabad with widespread coverage of the State.

