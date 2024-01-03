January 03, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

The extended executive committee meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee will be held today under the presidentship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Newly appointed AICC in charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi arrived will participate in the meeting. This is the first major meeting convened by the state unit after the Congress won the Assembly elections. BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao will hold Lok Sabha constituency-wise review meetings with the party leaders from today. The exercise will continue for a week in the run up to party’s preparation for the parliamentary elections. Fuels stations across Twin Cities still put up no stock boards in view of the truckers strike that has been called by the central body but not by the state associations. Few COVID positive samples are being sent for genomic sequencing to INSACOG for JN1 by Telangana. Out of four sent two have been positive so far. Other states are sending 40 to 50 samples for sequencing. Indian School of Business’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP). Public Policy Dialogues 2024 will focus on the theme of human development and its vital importance.

