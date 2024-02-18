February 18, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah to take charge as Telangana Finance Commission Chairman today. Government to dewater the Annaram barrage of the Kaleshwaram project where a fresh leakage was noticed and study the structural strength of the piers as per the advise of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). Medigadda barrage has already seen huge damage with pillars developing cracks. With BJP president J.P. Nadda said the BJP would capture power in Telangana in 2028 Assembly elections. The party that had one MLA and 7.1% vote in 2018 has improved its tally to 8 seats with 14.5% vote share in 2023. Party leaders here say the only way to grow is not to tie up with any regional party. Sub Committee on the Dharani portal (Online Land Management System) has identified 123 problems in the system and with no appellate authority farmers complaints were kept pending for years. A customer looking to ‘score some stuff’ can make one secure-line call inside Goa’s Colva Jail from Hyderabad and get the contraband delivered at home within 45 minutes. The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has identified two men, including a Nigerian national, lodged inside the jail to be operating one of the biggest drug rackets across the country. Telangana government plans to offer 27 skill courses for B.Tech students to make them employable by the time they pass out. Some of these include cloud computing, VR technology, Digital Forensics, Industrial IOT, Industrial Automation among others. With the appointment of Anil Kumar Yadav Congress is indicating that it wants to attract youngsters towards the party. Mr. Yadav was the Youth Congress president till recently while the present National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Venkat Balmoor and former NSUI president Mahesh Kumar Goud were made the Members of the Legislative Council.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT