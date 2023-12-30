December 30, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Telangana government set to replace the KCR Kit name with Mother And Child Kit. During the election model code of conduct phase the photograph of the former chief minister was masked. Political parties are gearing up for another round of election to fill the MLC vacancy under the Graduates constituencies. Consequent to the election of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as an BRS MLA from Jangaon constituency, he has vacated the MLC seat from Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal Graduates constituency. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to add additional buses to its fleet at an event to be presided over by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.. The 83rd annual All India Industrial Exhibition to begin from January 1. Update on the third day of Prajala Palana programme, which is evoking huge response. A total of 8.12 lakh applications including 4.76 lakhs alone in GHMC limits have been received in two day alone.

