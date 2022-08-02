Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Heavy rains lashed the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Monday, August 01, 2022.  The city traffic police has alerted on the possible traffic jams due to rains on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
The Hindu BureauAugust 02, 2022 09:25 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 09:25 IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for on Tuesday:

1. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will commence the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra (padayatra) today from temple town of Yadadri in Bhongir district. The yatra will cover a distance of 328 km 

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao convened a meeting on August 2 in Pragathi Bhavan with Swatanantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Celebrations Committee headed by its Chairman K. Keshava Rao to discuss the execution and modalities of the two week celebrations from August 8 organised by the state government.

3. Six Inter-state drug peddlers were apprehended by the Cyberabad police. 350 kgs of ganja valued at ₹80-lakh was recovered from their possession.

4. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has forecast heavy rains in the next few hours and advised residents not to venture out. Similarly, the city traffic police has alerted about huge traffic jams in the next two three hours in view of heavy rains. Many parts of city received heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

5. IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan will inaugurate US-based CriticalRiver’s Center for Digital Innovation in Hyderabad.

