April 24, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

BRS president and former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao will embark on his 17-day bus yatra from Suryapet district. He will continue his bus yatra till May 10 addressing meeting in 40 towns.

A large number of candidates of major political parties are set to file their nominations on the penultimate day of filing nominations. A round up of total nominations filed across the State today.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to address an election rally after participating in nomination filing by Warangal SC reserved constituency candidate Dr. Kadiyam Kavya in Warangal today.

The Judicial probe into damage to the structures of Medigadda barrage and lapses in construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project commences today with the arrival of retired SC Judge P.C.Ghosh. He will visit the project on April 27.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination to release results at 11 a.m. The results will be accessible at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

