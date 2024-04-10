April 10, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend a meeting of the Congress party workers from Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting is convened by party MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, whose wife was a strong aspirant for the ticket but was given to Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, a close aide of the Chief Minister.

Congress party has drawn is election campaign schedule with 50 public meetings in the 28 days. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and top leaders will spearhead the campaign to cover all the 17 Parliamentary constituencies. The campaign will be launched from April 14. Mr. Reddy is also expected to campaign in the constituencies in Maharashtra, which has sizeable Telugu population and borders Telangana.

The state unit of the BJP will launch its massive ‘Voter outreach programme’ by visiting each household from April 14. The idea is to complete the door to door campaign before the election notification for the 17 LS seats in Telangana are announced on April 18.

Inordinate delay in the announcement of candidates for three Parliament constituencies by the Congress is dampening the spirits of Congress cadre in Karimnagar, Khammam and Hyderabad. In Karimnagar, both the BJP and BRS candidates are way ahead in campaigning while Congress is yet to announce the name.

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to embark on a bus yatra in the State to drum up support for BRS candidates in Parliament elections and also increase aggression on Congress taking up the water shortage to crops.

Ongoing construction works of ‘MMTS Phase-II track connectivity’ between Sitafalmandi and Lallaguda leads to traffic chaos in the northern part of Hyderabad.

BRS chief and former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao will tour Jagtial district today. Apart from meeting the party cadre and leaders, he will pay his tributes to noted lawyer Hanumantha Rao, father of Jagtial Mla Dr. Sanjay Kumar, who passed away recently.

