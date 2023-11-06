November 06, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

A curtain raiser on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to address an election rally. He is expected to speak on party’s BC Declaration for Telangana. The party has already announced that it will make a BC leader as CM, if the BJP comes to power in Telangana. TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy will be filing his nomination papers from Kodangal constituency in Vikarabad district. He is expected to file another set of nomination from Kamareddy constituency on November 8, where Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is the candidate. A report on the total number of nominations on the second day. With the CPI (M) announcing names of 14 candidates after failing to get any assurance from the Congress party, the CPI too is now finalising the candidates for the constituencies where it intends to enter the fray. The Congress and the Left parties leaders had held talks at the top level but there was no concrete outcome. Expecting a tough contest in Kamareddy where the CM is pitted against the TPCC chief, the BRS leadership has started micro management by assigning one leader to contact 50 voters in the constituency till the election day. A round up of election campaign by Chief Minister and other top opposition party leaders.

