March 12, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Telangana Cabinet meeting will chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy today afternoon, the last one before the Parliament election notification, to finalise and approve the scheme of financial assistance to women. Cabinet may also discuss and clear the names of M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLC candidates under the Governor’s quota. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address a public meeting of Women Self Help Groups in the evening. BRS chief, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to address a public meeting at Karimnagar. The party is mobilising huge numbers to send a message that it is not weakening with desertion of leaders to other parties after it lost the Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Hyderabad to interact with party’s social media influencers and later address a meeting of a polling booth level leaders. The Government has extended the date for submitting applications for issues in the Dharani portal by another week. An interim report would be submitted by the Dharani Committee with suggestions to make changes in the software. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the second Vande Bharat express between Vishakapatnam and Hyderabad today. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to add 450 buses to its fleet today at a public function.

Read more news from Telangana here.

