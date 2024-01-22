- Telangana Government to come up with an NRI policy for Gulf migrants in the next two months. Lakhs of people from the State reside in the Gulf, and the Congress had earlier promised to come out with a policy for their welfare, according to Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.
- Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will participate in the Sri Rama Nama Sankeerthanam, a grand vocal ensemble, at Raj Bhavan today.
- Hyderabad Customs officials are investigating a case after they seize 5.9 kg of heroin worth over ₹41 cr from a woman passenger travelling from Singapore.
- Festivities surrounding the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from across Telangana
- GHMC is setting up decentralized collection points to manage construction and demolition waste to reduce pollution
