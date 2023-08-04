August 04, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Debate on flood situation and the government’s assistance are likely to figure in the debate in the monsoon session of the State Legislature today. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met and decided to conduct the session for three days only though the Congress demanded that the sessions be held for 20 days. Opposition parties want more time for them to raise the issues concerning people as they fear that the ruling party will hijack the discussions due to their brute majority. The kind of questions listed on the first day of the question hour indicates that the government is keen on taking up subjects that suit them and promote its schemes than answering the questions raised by the opposition. Newly appointed BJP General Secretary Bandi Sanjay is coming to the city today and the party cadre plan to make it a grand event. Mr. Sanjay was recently removed as the state BJP chief and later accommodated as the national General Secretary after the cadre expressed displeasure over his sudden removal. Mr. Sanjay created an aggressive image for himself constantly attacking the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao. The first meeting of the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee will be held today which would be attended by TPCC President, A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Committee Chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud. Press Conference by the South Central Railway General Manager where he is likely to announce key developments including introducing new trains. The Kaloji Health University announced the schedule for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses in the state medical colleges. The web options will close on Sunday. Rains leave behind wrecked roads in many parts of the city. While the number of potholes have increased on the roads, a number of stretches are covered with sand and mud making driving a nightmare. Employees and unions reactions to the absorption of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees into government service. Doctors advise caution as there is an outbreak of conjunctivitis in the State. Educational institutions have been impacted in a big with many students getting affected by the viral disease.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT