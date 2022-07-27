Top Telangana news developments today

Musi river is getting copious inflows after the gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs were opened following heavy rains in the last few days in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

July 27, 2022 10:21 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. An alert has been sounded after heavy discharge from the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayathsagar on the outskirts on Musi. The move has inundated dozens of colonies in the city after midnight. GHMC and Water Board officials have sounded alert along the course and shifted people to relief camps. Musi passes through core City area of Hyderabad with several colonies along the river course.

3. Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is holding talks with his supporters to take a decision on leaving the party and join the BJP in next few days. Today is meeting close associates from his constituency to elicit their views. He is likely to resign his Assembly seat before joining the BJP.

3. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is still in New Delhi. Yesterday, he had a meeting with the party MPs. The CM has directed officials to prepare comprehensive reports on the ‘unfulfilled’ promises made to Telangana after its bifurcation.

4. After the health officials heaved a sigh of relief following National Institute of Virology report that the samples of the Telangana man for suspected Monkeypox case tested negative, officials have shifted a migrant worker from Khammam to City hospital with similar symptoms. His samples too have been sent to NIV.

5. Congress party has given a call to its cadres to hold district-wise protest demonstration today also against ED summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

6. BJP State unit is organising a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra to be launched by party President Bandi Sanjay Kumar from August 1.

7. A rake point that is coming up in Medak town will address the problem of farmers for fertilisers. This was made possible with completion of railway line.