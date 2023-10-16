October 16, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to address two separate election rallies in Jangaon and Bhongir constituencies. Former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah to join the BRS in CM’s presence in Jangaon public meeting. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to attend election meeting in Huzurabad and Maheshwaram assembly constituencies. Unrest among the supporters of the Congress leaders, who failed to get the tickets continues in Gandhi Bhavan. The BJP’s first list is likely to be released tonight or tomorrow as the party’s election committee will sit today to clear the names forwarded by the State unit. All eyes are on the Charminar and Yakutpura seats. This is because of the fact that Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan has been an MLA right from 1994. There are murmurs that he could be changed. Secondly, Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri has been an MLA since 2004, and there are chances that he may be changed owing to his health concerns. The AIMIM list is likely to be out by next week. The Jamiat-i-Ulama Telangana Andhra Pradesh has been working extensively in the districts. They have had two massive public meetings thus far where they have poked holes in the BRS government’s schemes and said that “painting masjids” and giving land for graveyards is not in the spirit of development for Muslims of the State. Rather, there is a need for education and better heathcare facilities for the community. Former Congress MLA Kunja Satyavati representing Bhadrachalam ST constituency passed away late last night.

