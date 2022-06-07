Tonnes of waste removed on Pattana Pragathi fifth day

On the fifth day of Pattana Pragathi programme, GHMC has removed a total 6,849 metric tonnes of garbage and 2,324 MT of construction waste from across the six zones.

Weeds were removed from 160 kilometres of road length, and 22 kilometres of nala length was de-silted. Twelve inundation locations were filled up to prevent water logging.

Spraying and fogging were done in 4,647 locations, and 146 drinking water tanks and their surroundings were cleaned up. A total 81 parks were spruced up.

Besides, 106 community lands, government schools and building complexed were sanitised, along with 1,046 toilets.

Thirty graveyards and cremation grounds have been cleared of waste. On Entomology front, anti larval measures have been taken up in 12,469 households, and fogging was done to cover 1.44 lakh houses.

A total 2,870 saplings were planted, and 1,055 kilometres of road median plantations were taken up. Multi-level avenue plantation was taken up on one kilometre road length, a statement from GHMC informed.