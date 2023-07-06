Tomatoes and other vegetables stolen in Dornakal in Telangana

July 06, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Dornakal Police of Mahabubabad district booked a case against unknown offenders who reportdly fled with 23 kg of tomatoes, along with a few other vegetables. The police said that the theft occurred during the early hours of Wednesday when the vegetables were left on the carts by vendors.

According to the Dornakal police, apart from tomatoes, the prices of which have reached ₹150 per kg in Telangana, the accused also stole about two kg of ivy gourd and a few kg of okra as well.

“The men reportedly came on a four-wheeler and noticed the unattended vegetables left by the vendors. They would usually leave them in the baskets by the carts during the night but were shocked to see them missing on Wednesday morning,” said the police.

Following a complaint, a case was booked under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC and a probe was launched to trace the accused.

The theft case comes a few days after similar incidents were reported in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka where vegetables, especially tomatoes, were being targeted due to the spike in prices.

