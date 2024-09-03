Tollywood maintains silence on HYDRAA while a few openly support initiative

A section of the Telugu film industry has backed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to free the lakes from encroachments through the newly launched Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The demolition of film star Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N Convention Centre allegedly built on the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Tummidikunta Lake stunned the film industry which, however, did not come out with any statements neither in his support nor the government’s action. The first to break the silence is senior actor Nagababu, the father of actor Varun Tej and the younger brother of actor Chiranjeevi, and the elder brother of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Director Harish Shankar soon followed with posts on ‘X’ appreciating the Chief Minister’s bold decision. Some lesser-known actors too chipped in but all the senior actors, known to express their support to the leaders in the government irrespective of the party, continue to maintain silence.

Taking to ‘X’, Mr. Nagababu linked the floods to the illegal occupation of lakes and appreciated the government’s action to reclaim the land. He asked people to appreciate Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his bold decision and said people should understand that if harm is done to the environment it will come back to punish the society.

Known for his action thrillers, Director Harish Shankar saluted the Chief Minister for trying to strengthen the foundations for future generations. “HYDRAA, clearing our illegally-occupied lake and water bodies, restoring nalas, and giving life to Musi along with a vision for Future City gives me great confidence that you are not politically thinking of the next election but a statesman thinking of the next generation. You are both a true visionary and a man on a mission. Let us all, people of Hyderabad and Telangana, back our dear CM Revanth Reddy garu and add to his power to make Hyderabad a truly great and globally respected Metropolis,” he said in the post.

A few other not-so-popular actors too termed Mr. Revanth Reddy’s decision on creating HYDRAA and said it was a forward-thinking approach.

However, all the senior actors have not responded to the demolition of N Convention Centre or appreciated the HYDRAA. Several actors and filmmakers considered close to the previous BRS government too maintained silence.

