Tollywood actor Navdeep Pallapolu appears for questioning in drugs case

September 23, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tollywood actor Navdeep Pallapolu, who was served notice for questioning in a narcotics case registered at Gudimalkapur police station, appeared before Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) for questioning here on Saturday.

The police, based on preliminary evidence, believe that the 37-year-old actor had been in touch with Nigerian drug peddlers, whom they arrested in Bengaluru on September 14.

Mr. Navdeep was served a notice under Cr.PC Section 41A on Thursday, a day after the Telangana High Court, based on his anticipatory bail application, directed the police not to take coercive steps or arrest him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation,” the notice read.

The young actor arrived at TSNAB office here in the forenoon and the questioning lasted for over five hours.

Speaking to media persons while leaving the office, Mr. Navdeep said the questions were related to a past incident that had already been inquired by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) around 2017.

The suspicion now was also linked to the food-and-beverage business he was involved with years ago. The ED and the SIT had questioned him then,he said.

Mr. Navdeep, while praising TSNAB’s work, said it was because of the thorough work of the team that even the remotest links, such as phone calls dating back nearly 10 years, like in his case, were being investigated.

“That was the reason I was asked, as per the notice, to appear to give further clarity,” he said, adding that he answered all the questions TSNAB asked him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.