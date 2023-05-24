ADVERTISEMENT

Tollywood actor booked by Hyderabad police for ‘hitting and kicking’ car of DCP (Traffic)

May 24, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

As per the Jubilee Hills police notice to the actor under 41 (A) Cr. PC, dated May 22, Dimple JP was booked under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way)

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Dimple Hayathi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Jubilee Hills police have booked Dimple JP alias Dimple Hayathi, a Tollywood actor, under various provisions of the IPC for allegedly “hitting and kicking” the car of Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic 1) Rahul Hegde.

As per the Jubilee Hills police notice to the actor under 41 (A) Cr. PC, dated May 22, she was booked under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) on May 17.

On Tuesday, Ms. Dimple along with her male friend were seen exiting the police station, reportedly in connection with the case . Ms. Dimple and Mr. Hegde live in the same apartment complex at Huda Enclave in Journalist Colony. And the issue between the two residents arose over parking of their four-wheelers.

According to Mr. Hegde, who spoke to mediapersons, the actor had been creating trouble, blocked his car several times, and damaged the right side of his car. He said he had requested her once to cooperate as he, as the head of a traffic division, would require moving in and out often on emergency calls. He said the complaint was lodged by his driver and more details would be revealed after the investigation.

Meanwhile, Ms. Dimple, who took to Twitter, wrote “Misuse of power doesn’t hide mistakes.”

Her lawyer who spoke to mediapersons said the IPS officer, through his driver, has made false allegations and booked the case. “Why are public property, such as traffic cones and concrete barricades, inside a private apartment’s complex?” he asked and added that the case will be dealt legally.

