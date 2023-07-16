Toll in Domalguda LPG cylinder explosion reaches five 

July 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The death toll in the domestic LPG cylinder explosion at a house in Domalguda last week reached five on Sunday, with the death of the last child, aged four.

Officials said Vihan, who was shifted to a private hospital for better care, succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday.

It was his six-year-old sister Sharanya Sri, who first succumbed on Thursday, followed by his seven-year-old brother Abhinav, mother Dhanalakshmi and grandmother Padma the next day.

Two of the victims, still injured and under observation, are Padma’s sister Nagalakshmi and her husband, Anand.

The incident at Rose Colony in Domalguda police limits took place on Tuesday, around the time the family concluded the three-day Bonalu festivities and were preparing to make special dishes. Dhanalakshmi’s family from Padmarao Nagar had come to Rose colony, stayed for Bonalu, and were to return the next day.

According to the police, one of the family members was trying to light the large gas stove when suddenly a leak from the regulator spread fire throughout the room. There were seven people, including three children, in the room and they all suffered burns on their face, limbs and upper body. Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, where they were rushed for emergency care, said the victims suffered 50-70% burns and their condition was critical.