Toll charges enhanced from midnight

March 31, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The 5.5 per cent hike in toll rates at plazas on highways across the State as contemplated by the National Highways Authority of India came into force at midnight on Friday. The hike was in the range of 8 to 15 per cent when it was effected on the same day last year.

The hike for cars, jeeps and vans at Panthangi plaza on Vijayawada highway, which saw the highest volume of traffic on highways, was ₹ 10 last year. In real terms, it went up from ₹80 to ₹90 per vehicle. This time the vehicle would be only ₹5 per vehicle. Five new toll plazas became operational in the State after the last hike.

