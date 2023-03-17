Tolichowki records 10 cm rainfall overnight

March 17, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tolichowki recorded the highest rainfall on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, at over 10 centimetres.

After a day of heavy rain and the rare phenomenon of severe hailstorm in parts of the Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Mulugu districts, the night was marked by even heavier downpour at several locations in the city.

Other locations which received rainfall between four and six centimetres were Mailardevpally, Sivarampally, Jeedimetla, Khajaguda, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda, and Chandrayangutta.

Several stretches experienced inundation, and there were reports of bikes and cars being washed away in rainwater.

Orange alert

Meteorology Department predicted high likelihood of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm in isolated places of several districts in the State on Saturday. Orange alert has been issued for districts such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimanagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Similar predictions with lower intensities were made for the next three days.