Toguta farmers and labourers share their woes in Grama Sabha

It was a day of grievances as farmers and farm labourers poured their hearts out. They also put out a common demand: give them Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package as well. This was the scene at a Grama Sabha held in Toguta on Wednesday.

The district administration conducted the Grama Sabha as per the High Court directions based on petitions filed by the farm labourers. The meeting was presided by Joint Collector M. Padmakar .

‘Don’t discriminate’

“The government has literally cheated us. We were the first ones to sell our lands to the government at ₹ 6 lakh per acre for the construction of Mallannasagar. Officials had promised to increase the amount if more than ₹ 6 lakh was paid to any farmer under Mallannasagar limits. However, additional amount was paid to Vemulaghat oustees. Do not do injustice for us in the name of village not submerging under the project,” said B. Yadagiri, a farmer of the village, who sold 12 acres to the government.

He said he had purchased land near Alwal. Going there to take up cultivation has become a herculean task as labourers are not available there and taking them from the village will be expensive.

No farm work

“We are labourers of the village and used to work in the village fields. For the past two years we are not having any agriculture work and we can not go outside the village for work everyday. We were thrown on the road. We must be given the package,” said Tara, Anjamma, and Devarani, labourers from the village.

“I have sold my two-acre land to the government, which has promised a job to each household. No jobs were given to anyone so far in our village. I am yet to perform the marriage of my daughters. Those who have lent us money are demanding payment. I don’t what to do now,” said Ch. Kanakavva, a woman farmer.

Eligibility issues

One Ch. Naveen questioned how he was being put under ‘business' category while he is running a Kirana shop, which made him ineligible for R&R package. “I have established this shop only in 2018 after selling my lands. How did I become ineligible?” he asked another farmer.

For the meeting, officials established six counters to collect memoranda from the villagers. Large number of villagers queued up for submission. They were worried that their issue may not be addressed if it was not submitted.

The Grama Sabha was video recorded, which would be submitted to the court.