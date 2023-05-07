Toddler’s fingers amputated after getting caught in Hyderabad mall joyride 

May 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A three-year-old girl had to undergo finger amputation surgery reportedly after her fingers were stuck in a joyride machine at a mall in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

The girl, Lubna, along with her parents, was at the games zone of City Centre Mall, and was seated for a joyride. Her fingers on her right hand allegedly got crushed after getting stuck in the open machinery.

Her parents, Syed Maqsood Ali and Mehatab Jahan, residents of Ibrahim Nagar, alleged negligence on the part of the mall management, which had “kept the machine parts open”. They said the management also responded poorly to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

They approached the Banjara Hills police and filed a complaint against the mall. Police later inspected the games zone and conducted an inquiry. A probe is under way.