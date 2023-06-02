Toddler killed in LB Nagar road accident

June 02, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A two-year-old girl lost her life and her mother sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed a recklessly opened car door. The toddler and her mother were riding pillion on a bike when the mishap occurred on Thursday afternoon, said the police.

LB Nagar inspector B. Anji Reddy said that Dhanalakshmi, the 26-month-old toddler, succumbed on the spot while her mother, Sashirekha, sustained injuries.

“They were heading home during the mishap when the driver of the car negligently opened the door on the LB Nagar road, which hit the woman who was cradling the toddler. While the toddler died on the spot, the mother fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital. Her husband riding the bike escaped unhurt in the mishap,” said the inspector.

Meanwhile, videos from the CC footage of the incident became viral on social media. The mother was quoted as saying that she regained consciousness at the hospital and was not told about her daughter’s death until she reached home.

The car, bearing the number TS 07 FP 6149, has two unpaid traffic challans since December 2022 for overspeeding, amounting to ₹2,070. LB Nagar police said that they have detained the car driver and booked him under sections 304-A (death by negligence), 337 (rash driving) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

