Tobacco worth ₹1 crore burnt

NALGONDA

05 June 2021 20:14 IST

Sending a strong message that manufacture, storage and distribution of tobacco products would invite penal action, and that the contraband would be turned to ash, the Nalgonda district administration on Saturday burnt nearly ₹1 crore worth banned tobacco and its nicotine variants.

This was permitted by the order of District Collector Prashant J. Patil and carried out by the district police and officials from the Food Safety department at the police training centre grounds.

According to Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath, searches and seizures of the unauthorised tobacco products were made in Nalgonda, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda.

He said that the police in coordination with the Food Safety department would intensify its vigil and continue more such checks to arrest the distribution of the contraband.

Food Safety officer Jyotirmayi, DSP Venkateswara Reddy and others were present.