TOA ready to resolve issues with Olympic Association of Telangana

Namdev Shirgaonkar, Joint-Secretary of Indian Olympic Association and observer to facilitate the process of conducting elections to the State Olympic body, held meetings with Telangana Olympic Association president A.P. Jitender Reddy, general secretary K. Jagdishwar Yadav and K. Ranga Rao, president of Olympic Association of Telangana, along with other office-bearers here on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that there are two State Olympic Associations — Olympic Association of Telangana headed by Mr. Ranga Rao and Telangana Olympic Association with Mr. Jitender Reddy as the president.

“The IOA official asked us to convene a meeting to sort out amicably our differences so that free and fair elections could be held at the earliest,” Mr. Jagdishwar told The Hindu. “He insisted that both the groups should sort out all the differences in the interest of sports,” he said. “We informed Mr. Shirgaonkar that we are for such an initiative, but unfortunately, the other group seems to be disinterested as it is prolonging the issue,” Mr. Jagdishwar said.

“The IOA official was told that Prof. Rao’s group has to respect the final verdict of the Arbitration Panel, which has recognised our body. But at the same time, we are ready for any move that solves all the issues amicably if the other party is genuinely interested too,” he said. “There is no time-frame as such to conduct the elections, but all of us are keen on holding them at the earliest,” the TOA secretary said.

State bifurcation

“We explained to the IOA official that after the bifurcation of the then Andhra Pradesh, OAT was registered under the Societies Act and it even conducted elections under the supervision of the observers from IOA and Sports Authority of Telangana,” Prof. Ranga Rao said.

“At the fag end of our tenure, the Arbitration Tribunal was appointed by the IOA to resolve the above dispute, but our association is a legal body and hence the affiliation has to be given to us,” Prof. Rao said.

For his part, the IOA official Mr. Shirgaonkar appealed to all the members to come together and resolve all the issues amicably and that he would convene a special meeting to find a way out.