TNGOs to take part in Bharat Bandh

The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers have announced their resolve to participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday called in protest against the “anti-farmer bills” passed by the Central government.

TNGOs central union president M. Rajender and general secretary R. Pratap Reddy, in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, said the employees would conduct various programmes in support of the bandh from mandal to State headquarter level in line with the call given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extending his support to the protest. They recalled that the Telangana government is implementing a slew of welfare measures like Rythu Bandhu, insurance cover and others in the interest of farmers.

The Central government on the contrary is acting at the behest of the corporates at the expense of farmers as could be seen from the Bills passed by the Parliament. The Bills are not only against the interests of the farmers, but also against the interests of the nation, they alleged. They urged the Chief Secretary to give permission to employees who can not attend to their duties as public transportation is likely to take a hit.