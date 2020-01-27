Telangana

TNGO district president arrested

Case registered for fraudulent land deal

The Mavala Police in town on Monday arrested Adilabad branch president of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Union S. Ashok for fraudulently registering a plot of land in his name. A case under sections 420 and 417 was booked against him according to police.

