TN MAUD dept. keen to emulate TS waste management model  

Delegation led by Additional Chief Secretary visits Hyderabad

The Municipal Administration Department of Tamil Nadu has evinced keenness in emulating the Telangana model of solid/liquid waste management and several other programmes.

A delegation of the TN Municipal Administration Department led by Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited parts of the city including Jawaharnagar and inspected the programmes being taken up here. The delegation later called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and appreciated the programmes being implemented here.

Mr. Meena was particularly appreciative of the scientific management of the Jawaharnagar dump yard and power generation utilising municipal waste. The delegation inspected the building waste recycling plant, use of swacch autorickshaws and other programmes.

The Chief Secretary explained the delegation about the innovative programmes being undertaken by the government in the management of solid/liquid wastes. Steps had been taken to collect wastes from household through swacch autos and segregate them besides putting in place waste-to-energy plants.

The government was also implementing Palle and Pattana Pragati programmes aimed at all round development of rural and urban areas.