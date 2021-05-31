TJUDAs to join protest against Ramdev’s comments

HYDERABAD

31 May 2021 21:58 IST

Propose to work wearing black badges

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members said that they will take part in the nation-wide protest scheduled to be held on Tuesday, against ‘disparaging and maligning’ comments made by Ram Krishna Yadav, also known as Ramdev Baba.

Junior doctors across the State would wear black bands as part of the ‘black day protest’ to be observed by various associations of doctors fraternity across the country. Medical services offered to patients would not be hampered.

“The disgraceful and derogatory statement of Mr. Ram Krishna Yadav are equivalent to belittling the sacrifices made by COVID warriors. Many of them have laid down their lives in the line of national duty. His baseless, unscientific and illogical claims have potential to create a sense of fear and panic in the public and it may derail the vaccination campaign,” the TJUDA members stated. They have demanded an unconditional apology from him.

Advertising

Advertising

Citing a video circulating in social media, Indian Medical Association stated earlier that Ramdev was seen saying that “allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai.. (allopathy is such a stupid and bankrupt science),” and other statements made by him.